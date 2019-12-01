A rock wall along Highway 54 eastbound between Nichols and Case Road has collapsed causing a multi car accident. Personnel are in the area cleaning up the debris. It is advised at this time that all traffic in the area redirect their route if possible.

Local reports in the area indicate 8 vehicles were affected, with some passengers being taken out by ambulance.

More info will be available as it is received.