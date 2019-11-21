Genevieve “Jenny” (Roerick) Vrem, 74, of Tolna, ND, was taken home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Genevieve “Jenny” (Roerick) Vrem, 74, of Tolna, ND, was taken home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial for Jenny will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Tolna, with Reverend Steven J. Meyer celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in the Tolna Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Scripture Service and Time of Sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation on Saturday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Jenny was born on May 8, 1945, to Michael and Dorothy (Hager) Roerick in Rugby, ND. She attended school in Esmond until Oct. of 1952, when the family moved to Tolna, where she began 2nd grade. She graduated from Tolna Public School with the class of 1963. After graduating, Jenny began working for the telephone company in Lakota. Jenny met the love of her life, Lorrain Vrem, who was a good friend of her brother. Jenny and Lorrain were united in marriage on Aug. 1, 1964, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Tolna. They established their home in Tolna where they lived, worked and raised their family through the years. They proudly called Tolna home for their 55 plus years of marriage. Jenny was first and foremost a devoted wife and loving mother. Family came first, but she enjoyed working at the Tolna Grocery Store and Tolna Café for a time. In 2000, she began employment with Fargo Assembly in Michigan, ND, and after ten years as a dedicated, hard working employee she retired. Jenny was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, serving as President for several years. She also enjoyed membership in the Tolna American Legion Auxiliary. Jenny was never idle and in the summer months was found in the garden - planting, weeding, harvesting the produce, canning and sharing the bounty. She loved to bake and had a passion for bird watching. She was an embroidery artist and there isn’t a family member or friend that does not cherish one or more of her beautiful creations. Jenny loved music and if there was music being played she and Lorrain were out on the dance floor. Jenny is survived by; her husband, Lorrain of 55 years; daughters, Roxanne (Bryan) Lang, Devils Lake, ND, Wanda (Trent) Throlson, West Fargo, ND, and Kristie (Todd) Haakenson, Willow City, ND; one granddaughter, Ashley Throlson; seven grandsons, Matthew Lang and special friend, Alyssa Seidler, Mitchell Lang and his wife, Morgan, Nicholas Throlson, Brody, Brock, Blake and Brant Haakenson; one great-grandson, Reese Lang; sister, Diane (DeWayne) Piker, Springfield, MO; brother, Ambrose (Sandra) Roerick, Stanwood, WA; many nieces and nephews. Jenny was preceded in death by; her parents; and nine siblings, Andrew, Matthew, Adam and Eugene Roerick, Eva Cassidy, Bertha Goldade, Martina Franzen, Angeline Beaulieu and Rose Shirley. Honorary Bearers are; Jenny’s grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell, Nicholas, Ashley, Brody, Brock, Blake and Brant.