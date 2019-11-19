The Kirksville R-III School District and Complete Family Medicine could amend their original agreement on the school-based health center and begin allowing health care providers to offer information, treatment and services related to sexual health, ending the current prohibition one elected official called “ridiculous” and “negligent” during Wednesday’s School Board meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting included a presentation from Andrew Fajkus, manager of outreach services at Complete Family Medicine, which operates the CARES Center that opened in August inside the Kirksville Area Technical Center.

The facility’s stated goal is to provide health care services to Kirksville R-III students, faculty and staff in a convenient on-campus setting, thereby causing fewer hours missed for students in class and employees on the job.

The School Board approved a memorandum of understanding during the summer for CFM to operate the center, following several months of discussions about the location and startup costs. The district ultimately paid $2,500 for renovations to the space, after which CFM operates the facility independently but under the guidelines and constraints of a memorandum of understanding with the district.

One limitation the district had placed on the center was providing information and services on sexual health. In a May 20 Daily Express story, former Kirksville R-III Superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire said the School Board made the decision to not include birth control and other sexual or reproductive health services due to concerns about how parents would respond.

The same story notes the School-Based Health Alliance, a national organization representing school-based health centers, says in its official policy that such centers should offer those services.

“The Alliance believes (centers) should adhere to nationally established pediatric and adolescent health care standards in accordance with federal, state, and local laws,” the policy states.

Three months into operating the center the hole created by not allowing those services has become apparent.

“(When) someone presents to us with urinary complaints or abdominal complaints, something that would merit the provider thinking there is a possibility of needing to test for an STD, even for acute care it would make sense to us from a provider standpoint to go ahead and provide that testing and, if necessary, provide treatment as well,” Fajkus said.

“If you test somebody and you then treat somebody, it’s natural that you want to then educate on how to stay out of that situation in the future. … If that education goes well, and they say, ‘Can you help me further with that,’ what do you do at that point? Do we cut the conversation off? Do we say you have to go to talk to somebody else about that?

“If you open the door to treatment and testing, it starts to open the door to education and then talking about family planning and prescribing birth control. They’re pretty close together.”

As the policy is currently designed no patient at the CARES Center, regardless of age, can access those services.

Fajkus said CFM would like to explore whether the Board would allow any changes to the agreement, something two Board members said they’d be open to pursuing.

“I’ve said all along, I think the clinic would be negligent to not treat a student or a patient who comes in presenting with those symptoms,” School Board member Gay Nichting said. “I think we’re trying to get that word out to our young adults, education, how to avoid STDs, and for us to go, ‘Oh, my gosh, we can’t talk about that,’ is ridiculous.”

School Board member Dr. Jeremy Houser said he’d like to get input from the community and district staff on the issue before considering any changes.

“As a School Board member representing a community, I would love to get community input and staff input, just to get a barometer on it,” Houser said. “If they can fully understand this is a health center that’s not a school district entity…it follows all of the governing policies of medicine. In one respect I believe you should be able to provide any and all care within their scope of competence.”

Fajkus said Missouri student-based health centers are split about 50/50 in terms of those that offer sexual health services.

CFM is also asking the School Board to consider amending the agreement to expand the group of people who can use the CARES Center. The facility, which operates from 7:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, is currently accessible to only Kirksville R-III students and employees.

That policy was put in place at the start to ensure students and employees would have easy access to care. Fajkus said the center sees an average of four people per day.

Nearly 70% of the patients have been students.

CFM keeps the center staffed with three people, including a registered nurse, and would like to see an average closer to two patients per hour.

Expanding the list of people who can use the facility would help those numbers. A place to start could be expanding access to immediate family members of students and employees.

“I think it would be a great service and convenience for the staff to be able to send their family there,” Nichting said.

Houser agreed, as long as it didn’t disrupt access for those already on the R-III campus.

“As long as we don’t get so full that there becomes a waiting line for students and teachers,” he said.