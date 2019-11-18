Overnight improvement work on Interstate 70 has been pushed to Monday due to the weather over the past week.

Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making pavement repairs at 10 locations along Interstate 70 in mid-Missouri over the next month.

On Monday, overnight work will be taking place in Cooper, Boone and Callaway counties. The pavement improvement work will require single lane closures at each location between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. MoDOT said all work is expected to be complete in December.

The first two work locations will take place on westbound I-70 in Cooper and Boone counties. The work is expected to be complete by Friday. This work will also close the ramp from Providence Road to westbound I-70 in Columbia during Monday evening.