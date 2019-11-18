Eastbound Interstate 44 between Missouri Route 97 and Lawrence County Route H west of Mount Vernon will be closed Tuesday night as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the eastbound I-44 bridge over Route H.

Crews will repair the eastbound I-44 bridge over Route H starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday until 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Eastbound I-44 traffic will be detoured onto Route 97, to the south I-44 outer road, to Route H back to I-44.

The only option is to close the eastbound side to complete emergency repairs, MoDOT said in a release on Monday. The Route H bridges are being replaced as part of the I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild work.

MoDOT urges drivers to avoid the area during the repairs. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closure.