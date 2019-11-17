McCutchen Drive from California Drive to Liberty Drive in Rolla will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday.

Rolla's Department of Public Works will have McCutchen Drive from California Drive to Liberty Drive closed beginning 7 a.m. on Monday, and will remain completely closed for two weeks, weather permitting.

Detours and signs will be in place.

The following is additional roadwork that may impact commutes beginning Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 29 in Phelps and Pulaski counties.

Missouri Department of Transportation's scheduled lane closures will not take place on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Overnight/Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.



Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 169 and mile marker 184 – Joint repair and crack sealing in the westbound lanes will take place Tuesday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Route 63 at County Road 5240 – Brush cutting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20.



Route E between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Route T between Interstate 44 and Main Street – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Pulaski County

Daylight Hours/Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 145 and mile marker 156 – Guardrail improvements in the eastbound and westbound lanes will take place the week of Nov. 18.



Daylight Hours

Route H between Polla Road and the end of state maintenance – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.



Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway - Bridge rehabilitation in the southbound lanes continues. One southbound lane is closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes continues. One northbound lane is closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Daylight Hours

Route 124 between Route J and Route Y in Howard County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.



Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August, 2020.



Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. Smith Street will be closed on the west side of Route 763 Monday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 25. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Callaway County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Route 94 between Route D and the Montgomery County line – Roadside maintenance continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late November.



Cole County

Daylight Hours

Route 54 over the Missouri River – Bridge maintenance in the eastbound lane will take place the week of Nov. 18.



Cooper County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Crawford County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 202 and mile marker 214 – Concrete improvements in the eastbound and westbound lanes will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route 19 between Route 8 and Enterprise Drive – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Route 19 between Interstate 44 Outer Road and Main Street – ADA improvements continue.



Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing continues.



Route 49 between Route 19 and Route 32 in Iron County – Microsurfacing and shoulder widening continues.

Route M between Route 8 and Route YY – Edge rut repair will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Route P at Lantz Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.



Route HH between Route 19 and Ollie Coleman Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Route YY between Route 68 and Route M – Brush cutting and drainage repair will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Route ZZ between Declue Road and Scott Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.



Dent County

Daylight Hours

Route 68 between Route 19 and Route U – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 19.



Route E between Route F and Route K – Tree trimming will take place Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 19.



Route K between Route 19 and Route E – Tree trimming will take place Monday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Route YY between Route E and County Road 6670 – Brush cutting will take place Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge is closed until December.

Daylight Hours

Route D between Route A and Route 89 in Osage County – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Howard County

Daylight Hours

Route 124 between Route Y and Route J in Boone County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.



Route BB between Route O and County Road 134 – Tree trimming will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Route V between Route 3 and Route 5 – Tree trimming will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route 42 between Route 28 and Route A in Miller County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Miller County

Daylight Hours

Route 42 between Route A and Route 28 in Maries County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Osage County

Daylight Hours

Route C between Route 100 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Route D between Route 89 and Route A in Gasconade County – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.



Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Route BB between Route 50 and River Road – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 19.



Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route CC between Route 21 and Cole Road in Jefferson County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.



MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.