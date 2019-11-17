Temperatures dropped as low as 7 degrees this week

One degree.

That’s the difference between what was forecast last Monday — 10 degrees — and the new, arbitrary number the city of Columbia uses to decide whether to open its warming shelter — 9 degrees.

Given that information Monday morning, officials decided not to open the shelter Monday night in the Wabash Station on 10th Street. The temperature dropped as low as 7 degrees.

It was the wrong decision. And it was inhumane.

At best, it smacks of an immobile bureaucracy, unable or unwilling to react quickly when the thermometer began plummeting later in the day.

At worst, it gives the impression that our public servants simply don’t care about the city’s most vulnerable residents.

We agree with Kristen Unap of St. Francis House, who said the city should have a higher threshold temperature for opening the warming center.

“If they have the resources they should open it anyway because there are people out there freezing,” Unap said.

“If that is what you have to offer, offer it. People freeze to death when it is 30 degrees out. It doesn’t matter if it is 9 or 7, you are just choosing numbers at that point.”

The city implemented the 9-degree policy at its Oct. 7 council meeting. It costs the city $500 to staff the warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to a memo prepared for the council.

Staff from Public Health & Human Services, police, fire, public works, transit, community relations and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management met to review policies and practices from other cities, and to develop recommendations for the city’s response to extreme weather events, the memo said.

Their research found that Baltimore’s cutoff is 13 or below, including wind chill. Philadelphia’s is 20 or below, or 32 with precipitation. Newark’s is 25 or below, or 32 with precipitation.

The memo does not say why staff recommended the more draconian 9 degrees, citing only “limited resources.” The health department did not respond this week to an inquiry seeking information on how the 9-degree cutoff was determined.

There’s no way to know how many of Columbia’s homeless would have taken advantage of the warming center, had it opened. Those few we talked to this week were unaware of the option. We don’t know what efforts have been made to disseminate the news of the Oct. 7 policy decision on the streets.

Fortunately, Room at the Inn, a traveling winter shelter, is scheduled to open Dec. 8, beginning with two weeks at the Unitarian Universalist Church. It moves from church to church during the winter.

Columbia’s two homeless shelters, Harbor House and St. Francis House, have been full for months. The Salvation Army accommodated between 10 and 13 homeless people on cold-weather cots in the Harbor House lobby and dining room this week.

There are many heroes in the Columbia community who work tirelessly and selflessly to help the less fortunate in our midst.

Monday’s decision was not in keeping with that spirit. Presumably whoever made it — and the council members who voted for the policy —went home to warm houses that night.

Let’s hope for a little more empathy next time.