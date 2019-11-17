A primary issue defining the Democratic presidential primary race is how to pay for expanded health care. Most partisan voters seem to favor some sort of expansion, most usually called “Medicare for all,” by its usual promoters, but the primary candidates are locked in knots over how to pay for it.

The most progressive, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, seem to favor increased taxation of the rich but founder on how much the increase will have to be, and whether higher taxes will have to extend to the middle class.

Bubbling under this entire question is the more fundamental issue of what expanded coverage means. Many people, most perhaps, actually favor moving toward a single-payer system in use in most developed countries around the world in which the government manages and underwrites insurance and provider costs, using money provided in the nation’s basic tax/welfare system.

At the moment, this is a step too far for the U.S., still seeming too much like socialism. We will have to come to grips with this concept as time passes, but it’s harder in America than elsewhere because we are starting so much later. In other nations, mostly in Europe, the entire health care payment system was built before the system was anywhere near as fully developed.

To emulate successful single-payer systems elsewhere not only will revenue have to increase but costs of provision must be lower here. This reality no doubt puts promoters in a bind. How can they move toward single-payer without antagonizing health providers, health insurers and all others with a stake in our current high-cost system?

Indeed, the inevitable transition in expansion of health care coverage in this country will have to involve lowering costs as well as increasing revenue. Nobody yet knows just how to do this, certainly not this struggling scribe, but this is an essential quandary we will have to face as we tippy-toe into our political future. Time for us all to think about it.

