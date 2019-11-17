The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23-year-old male currently wanted by Osage County authorities.

Police said they are searching for 23-year-old Shay Michael Vinson in connection with a number of recent vehicle thefts in Gasconade County and the surrounding area.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said Vinson “recently fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, crashed his vehicle in Maries County, left two occupants behind and was able to elude capture.”

Vinson is also wanted by Osage County authorities for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and parole violation, the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Offices said in a release on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is known to frequent Gasconade, Osage and Maries counties. He has family in Bland and might be with, Brandy Wright, who is also wanted by authorities, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office advises community members not to approach Vinson if he is spotted, and to contact Central Dispatch at (573) 437-7770 or notify local law enforcement.

Vinson may now be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, the sheriff’s office said.