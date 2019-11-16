Police say a man has been arrested on drug trafficking and gun-related charges in connection with law enforcement seizing methamphetamine, pistols and a rifle from a residence in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said, 24-year-old Oscar Martinez was arrested after Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized 212 grams of methamphetamine, 13 benzodiazepine pills, two pistols and one rife when executing a search warrant in the 15000 block of Talbot Lane on Thursday.

Martinez has been charged with one count of first-degree drug trafficking and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said in a release on Saturday. Martinez's bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.