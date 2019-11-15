Rolla Public Schools announces new superintendent and restructuring of the district's top level administration team.

The Rolla Public Schools Board of Education announced on Friday their selection of a new Superintendent Craig Hounsom, proceeding the retirement of Dr. Aaron R. Zalis.

Hounsom has served as assistant superintendent and head of Curriculum and Instruction for 11 years, with a total of 27 years served in the Rolla 31 School District. He moved to Rolla in 1993 and began his career as a math teacher at Rolla Junior High, later served five years as assistant principal at Rolla Middle School and three years as principal at Rolla Junior High before taking on his role at the Rolla Public Schools Administration Office.

Along with this succession, the board said they have also decided to restructure the district’s top level administrative team. Dr. Kyle Dare, current assistant superintendent, will take on a new role as deputy superintendent.

The search for a new assistant superintendent will begin soon, and Zalis will continue to lead the district through the end of the 2019-20 school year.