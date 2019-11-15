Missouri State Highway Patrol's Aircraft Division located a suspect who's now in custody after two people were injured in a shooting at an exit ramp on Interstate 44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Troop I troopers and deputies with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the 118-mile marker exit on Interstate 44 in Phillipsburg Thursday at 6:14 p.m.

Initial reports indicated two individuals had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene on foot, the highway patrol said in a release on Friday.

After the two individuals were airlifted from the scene and taken to a local hospital for their injuries, the highway patrol said that troopers and deputies began a search for the suspect.

Troop I communications requested assistance from the patrol's aircraft division at 6:25 p.m. and patrol aircraft 93MP responded to the suspect’s last known location to assist in the search.

The flight crew used an infrared camera and mapping system and located a heat source near railroad tracks and directed officers to the specific location. Officers found the unidentified female suspect and took her into custody without incident, the highway patrol said.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation.