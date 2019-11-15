Missouri S&T's Mars Rover Design Team will host a week filled with guest speakers, observatory viewings and a movie screening this November.

Space Week 2019 is a week of programs designed to educate the public and Missouri S&T campus about the wonders of space exploration. A series of events will be held Monday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 23. All events are free and open to the public.



Space Week events include:



-- Dr. Marco Cavaglià, Missouri S&T professor of physics, will review his research into gravitational waves and their importance at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Room 103 Engineering Management Building at S&T.



-- Dr. Philip Knocke, former NASA Jet Propulsion Lab scientist, will reflect on his time at NASA as an approach, entry and descent engineer at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Room 103 Engineering Management Building.



-- Dr. John Story, Missouri S&T associate professor of physics, will discuss stellar clusters deep in the galactic “neighborhood” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Room 125 Butler-Carlton Civil Engineering Building at S&T.



-- A screening of Interstellar (2014) will take place by the Student Union Board at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in St. Pat’s Ballroom of the Havener Center at S&T.



-- The S&T Observatory will host a viewing of the Pegasus Cluster at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the observatory, located at 1550 N. Bishop Ave. (Highway 63), adjacent to the university’s Stonehenge replica.



-- A “Tour of the Planets” will be held with hands-on, space related activities like crafts, science projects and more from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Room 101 Butler-Carlton Civil Engineering Hall.



For more information about Space Week, visit the Mars Rover Design Team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MissouriMRDT/.