Central Federal, a federal banking corporation located in downtown Rolla has donated $15,000 to Your Community Health Center. The center serves over 7,000 patients in Phelps, Dent, Maries, Crawford and Pulaski counties.

“In 2017, we first donated $15,000 to Your Community Health Center so that they could purchase much-needed medical equipment,” said Bill Stoltz of Central Federal. “As their work continues to prove imperative in our community, we are proud to donate an additional $15,000 to assist them with their latest dental and pediatric initiatives.”

Your Community Health Center will be utilizing this donation to procure necessary dental operatory furniture and specialized equipment for pediatric dental surgery and conscious sedation. The dental equipment will allow them to provide much needed pediatric dental surgery while continuing to serve routine, non-surgical dental patients.

Your Community Health Center’s mission is to provide access to high quality, compassionate, patient-centered healthcare to everyone regardless of financial, cultural or social barriers. Their services include primary and pediatric care, behavioral health, women’s health, senior health and dental care.

“The team at YCHC is truly thankful for all of our community partners. Today, we are especially thankful to Central Federal for their generosity,” said Sean Harris, Your Community Health Center’s Interim CEO and COO. “Donations like this allow us to provide holistic patient-centered medical and dental care to those who may otherwise go without.”

Central Federal has made a strong effort to create long-lasting and meaningful relationships throughout the surrounding Rolla community. In September, Central Federal also donated $4,500 to the Optimist Club of Rolla.