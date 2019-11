WGU Missouri to offer $75K in scholarships for vets, military service members, families



WGU Missouri has announced it will offer $75,000 in scholarships to veterans, military service members and their families. Scholarships are being awarded through Dec. 31 and can be used toward any of the university’s programs.

For more information visit https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/military-veterans/salute.html.