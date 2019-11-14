WHAT: St. Michael High School presents “Clue: The Musical,” a family friendly mystery musical based on the popular Parker Bros. board game, by Peter DePietro, Tom Chiodo, Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci (1997), directed by Christine Loftis and Hunter Eisenmenger and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Productions.

WHERE: St. Michael the Archangel High School gymnasium, 2901 Lee's Summit Road, Lee's Summit.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Bundle packages for all four shows are available at the school at $32 for adults and $20 for students. Three-show bundles are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Single-show tickets are available at the door or online at smacatholic.org.

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: The board game is now a musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. (from samuelfrench.com)

Fun-sized detective kids will be available for children to use and keep ($5 cost). The show has two different casts, with some characters double-cast. Cast 1 performs Thursday and Saturday evening. Cast 2 performs Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

CAST

Character: actor (cast 1/cast 2)

Boddy: Chloe Waller

Ms. Peacock: Toni Barerra/Mary Ann Reddig

Professor Plum: Justin House

Ms. Scarlet: Charity Harris

Col. Mustard: Domenick Bisacca/Joseph Rizzi

Mrs. White: Fay Loftis/Lanelle Cole

Ms. Green: Madeline Jackson/Ruby Custer

Detective: Erin Kimbrell/Sarah Ball

Piano player/chorus: Reese Nussbeck

Chorus: Sarah Boessen, Sydney Fris