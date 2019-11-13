The Kirksville Kiwanis Club welcomed fellow Kiwanian Ashley Young to speak at their Oct. 31, 2019 meeting. Young is a past-president of the club, and past-lieutenant governor for Division 1, and currently serves as the chair of the club's Public Relations Committee. He presented on the committee's efforts to share how Kiwanis works to serve the children of the world, starting here in our community. Pictured are Young (left) and Kirksville Kiwanis Club Vice President James "Jim" O'Donnell (right).





