Ahead of the 2020 elections, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is joining fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and a number of national partners in the #TrustedInfo2020 education effort to encourage citizens to look to their state and local election officials as the trusted sources of election information.

“A key part of being an educated voter is getting accurate information,” Ashcroft said. “A lot of misinformation can spread in the lead up to elections, so it’s crucial that Missouri voters know where to go to find correct election details. We’re proud to partner with NASS and many other national organizations to promote our office, along with Missouri’s 116 local election authorities, as the trusted sources on voting and election information in Missouri.”

National partners assisting with the effort include Google, Twitter, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the National Association of State Election Directors, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the National Governors Association and YMCA Youth in Government.

The nation's secretaries of state, 40 of whom serve as their state’s chief election official, along with other state and local election officials, are working to inform citizens about the elections process, including voting, voter registration, polling place locations and state election laws.

If community members have questions or see incorrect election information, contact elections@sos.mo.gov or (800) 669-8683.