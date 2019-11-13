The Interim Committee on Oversight of Local Taxation will hold its fifth hearing Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. in House Hearing Room 1 in the Missouri State Capitol Building.

The committee will review the testimony and discoveries of the prior hearings, and discuss possible legislative action to improve methods of taxation to better serve taxpayers and the state regarding property taxes, internet use tax, and temporary taxing jurisdictions.

Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, announced the creation of the Interim Committee on Oversight of Local Taxation in July. Haahr formed the interim committee to evaluate how local governments are determining taxes and are impacted by current tax policy.

Haahr appointed Assistant Floor Leader J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, to chair the committee.