There’s one born every minute. So wrote some sage back in 1806. Or, as P.T. Barnum paraphrased: “There’s a sucker born every minute”.

Well, I’m here to attest to that – twice. Yes, February 11 (Sir), and September 11 (me) will stand in the annals of time as the Sucker or Fool Days – mark your calendars.

We tried to do the right thing, really, we did.

You know we fostered a litter of feral kittens several weeks back. Sir did the right thing and called Wayside Waifs for help, and helpful they indeed were. Unfortunately, they couldn’t be helpful for two more weeks, but we could take the babies to them on November 10 at 3 p.m., when we were assured the wee things would be well looked after and fostered to good homes. We did manage to give one furry friend away on Halloween, but two still remained.

Visions of retrieving my kitchen to its empty status, free of kitty-kibble (or pussy lolls, as my darling brother TJT coined many years ago) danced in my head. Forget the sugar plums – I wanted my living space back.

God bless their little furry paws, they took to a litter box without a hint from anyone, but it, too, lived in the kitchen. And as the babies grew and became more and more curious, treasures from the same box were discovered to be absolutely terrific toys, adopting a very handy ball shape, to be batted around our open plan first floor.

So it became the norm for us to crunch our way across our once-pristine bamboo floor. It became our usual gait to do the “rest-home shuffle” as we walked, as we very quickly came to the realization that kittens take great exception to being stepped on, their not having the innate knowledge that we humans don’t have eyes in the back of our heads or indeed in our ankles with which to spot vulnerable cuties.

And so, we now fast forward to Saturday last. I would put the time at around 5 p.m., where Sir and I could be found at the kitchen table, getting ready for our nightly match of golf on our tablets, wine open, dinner bubbling away in the oven.

At which point I promptly burst into tears.

“I can’t do it,” I cried. “I don’t want to keep them, but I don’t want them gone either.”

After must sniffling and wiping my wet cheeks, I looked up to see Sir wasn’t faring terribly much better than me – just in a more masculine way – where a lone tear slipped down his cheek.

There’s my very macho, “strong-like-bull” attitude guy, getting equally gooey over two felines, who he maintains, as a breed of animal, he loathes.

Yeah well, you’ve written the rest of this, haven’t you?

Wayside Waifs was very sympathetic, nay, verily, thrilled when they received the news that we’d become reluctant parents. I think that’s why they put the two-week wait on foster families – they just know how it’s actually going to turn out.

Yes, Sir – there are two born every minute. Suckers two, hardened hearts, nil.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedearkc@hotmail.com.