The Rolla City Council held the final reading of an ordinance, and entered into an agreement with Pierce Asphalt, LLC for Fiscal Year 2020 Phase I Asphalt Improvements.

City Engineer Darin Pryor said the project would overlay Sixth Street from the railroad tracks to Kingshighway, Kingshighway from Sixth Street to the end of city maintenance near Bishop Avenue and Holloway Street from Salem Avenue to 18th Street.

Pryor said at the council’s November meeting that staff recommended the city enter into the agreement with Pierce Asphalt in Rolla for $131,860 after the council received three bids; with Pierce Asphalt the low-bidder.

The council made a motion and entered into the agreement with Pierce Asphalt for the project.

Pryor said he hopes to have the asphalt work underway in the fall, but due to the weather, he projects the work will take place in the spring of 2020.