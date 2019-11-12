Nominations are being accepted for the Phelps County Extension Council.

Nominations are being accepted for the Jan.27 – 31, 2020 election to the University of Missouri Extension Council of Phelps County, says Council Chair Michael Collins.

The University of Missouri Extension Council of Phelps County is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. Council members assist in planning and carrying out Extension educational programs to improve people’s lives. As public officials, council members administer a local budget to support education that meets people’s highest priorities.

"The Phelps County Extension council is seeking people from all walks of life who are interested in education and the progress of our community,” says Chris Beaugard, Extension Council Chairman. “Serving on the extension council is a great way to help make our community a better place for people to live.”

Extension council members represent the broad educational needs and backgrounds of the people of Phelps County. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, reside in Phelps County, and be willing to attend monthly meetings. Nominations for the Phelps County Extension Council must be made by Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Individuals interested in serving on the council may contact the County Extension Center at 573-458-6260. The Phelps County Extension council meets on the second Monday of each month in the evening.

Local programing in Phelps County include: parenting classes, youth development, health education, 4-H, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs, forestry, starting a business: the first steps, chronic disease management classes, and the Food Nutrition Education Program held in the schools.

Information about Phelps County Extension can be found on the web at http://extension.missouri.edu/phelps or by calling or visiting the Extension Center located in the Phelps County Courthouse at 200 North Main, Rolla, MO 65401, 573-458-6260.