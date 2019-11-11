FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Unscheduled leave policy is in effect Tuesday, Nov. 12, for personnel who may be impacted by the forecasted winter weather or by school closures. Employees should contact their immediate supervisors regarding unscheduled leave.

For current Fort Leonard Wood road conditions and additional Snow and Ice Removal information, call the SNAIR hotline at 573.563.4141, or visit the SNAIR web page from https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/about/Garrison/weather.

Updates can also be found on the official Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.