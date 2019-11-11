Six new 10-minute plays will be written, directed and performed by Missouri University of Science and Technology students in 24 hours at Leach Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The event will begin on Friday, Nov. 15, when playwrights will be given a genre, a theme, a line of dialogue and a cast. The playwrights must write a 10-minute play by the next morning. The directors rehearse throughout the day with the actors.



The groups will perform their work at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets on the Missouri S&T campus. The performances are free to attend and open to the public.



"You can't get any more immediate than this – the plays that get written during the 24-Hour Play Festival at this campus are unlike anything else around this country," says Taylor Gruenloh, assistant teaching professor of theatre at Missouri S&T. "There's no time for self-editing, no time to second guess what the participants are creating, it's raw, and it's real. You'll never experience another night of theatre like one created in 24 hours."



For more information about the event, contact Taylor Gruenloh at gruenloht@mst.edu or call the performing arts office at 573-341-4185.