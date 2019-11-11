The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Phelps, Maries and Pulaski counties. The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Plan on slippery road conditions due to precipitation, total snow accumulations of one-to-two inches along with ice accumulations of a light glaze expected in the area.

There have been multiple vehicle accident reports on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said.

“We are expecting the roadways in Phelps to quickly deteriorate soon,” the fire district said on Monday.