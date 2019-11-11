Due to freezing rain and sleet, slick road conditions in portions of the area, falling temperatures, and expected wind chills tonight, Missouri University of Science and Technology will close at 2 p.m. today.

The Havener Center will remain open to provide food service and meeting space, and Thomas Jefferson Hall dining services will also be open. The Student Fitness Center and Student Recreation Center will close at 2 p.m., and the Curtis Laws Wilson Library will also close at 2 p.m. and reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the university said in post on Monday.

Visit alert.mst.edu for updates and more information.