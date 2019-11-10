Missouri Department of Transportation’s general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps County, Pulaski County and mid-Missouri that could impact commutes on Monday, Nov. 11 through Nov. 22.

Scheduled lane closures will not take place on Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day Holiday.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours/Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 169 and mile marker 184 – Joint repair and crack sealing will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route C between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route H east of County Road 6190 – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Route T between Interstate 44 and Main Street – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours/Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 145 and mile marker 156 – Guardrail improvements in the eastbound and westbound lanes will take place the week of Nov. 11.

Daylight Hours

Route H between Polla Road and the state maintenance end – Drainage repair will take place Thursday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 18.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway - Bridge rehabilitation in the southbound lanes continues. One southbound lane is closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes continues. One northbound lane is closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Daylight Hours

Route 124 between Route J and Route Y in Howard County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2020.

Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. Smith Street on the west side of Route 763 will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 18. The project is scheduled for completion in end November.

Callaway County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Route 94 between Route D and the Montgomery County line – Roadside maintenance continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late November.

Cole County

Daylight Hours

Route 54 over Missouri River – Bridge maintenance in the eastbound lane will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15. One eastbound lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Motorist are advised to use caution during the work area.

Cooper County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Route 135 between Lang Road and Mount Vernon Road – Culvert pipe replacement is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 22. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Motorist are advised to use an alternate route.

Crawford County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 202 and mile marker 214 – Concrete improvements in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15.

Route 19 between Interstate 44 Outer Road and Main Street – ADA improvements continue.

Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing continues.

Route 49 between Route 19 and Route 32 in Iron County – Microsurfacing and shoulder widening continues.

Route P at Lantz Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15.

Route ZZ between Declue Road and Scott Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

Route H between Route 72 and Route C – Culver pipe replacement and ditch work will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 14.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge is closed until December.

Howard County

Daylight Hours

Route 124 between Route Y and Route J in Boone County – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route A between Route 124 and Route W – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route Y between County Road 128 and County Road 138 – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Route Y between County Road 104 East and County Road 110 – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 14. The road will close during the work time. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route 42 between Route 28 and Route A in Miller County – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Miller County

Daylight Hours

Route 42 between Route A and Route 28 in Maries County – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 22.

Osage County

Daylight Hours

Route C between Route 100 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route CC between Route 21 and Cole Road in Jefferson County – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15.