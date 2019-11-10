Upcoming projects Missouri’s Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will have underway that could impact commutes — Jefferson City River Bridge, overnight pavement Improvements for large stretch of Interstate 70 and the closure of northbound Interstate 49 ramp at Jasper County.

Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge

MoDOT crews will be making improvements to the U.S. Route 54 Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, crews will close down the eastbound passing lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day in order to make routine improvements to the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 15. All work is weather permitting and could be delayed, in which case work will continue the following week.

No significant traffic delays are expected, but are possible. MoDOT advises motorists to slow down, avoid distractions and obey all posted traffic signs through the work zones.

Any changes in the schedule for this project will be communicated through the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Overnight Pavement Improvements for Large Stretch of Interstate 70

MoDOT contractors will be making pavement repairs at 10 locations along Interstate 70 in mid-Missouri over the next month.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 13, overnight work will be taking place in Cooper, Boone and Callaway counties. The pavement improvement work will require single lane closures at each location between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. All work is expected to be complete in December.

The first two work locations will take place on westbound I-70 in Cooper and Boone counties. That work is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 15.

Closure of northbound Interstate 49 ramp at Jasper County

Jasper County Route FF (32nd Street) to northbound Interstate 49 in Joplin will be closed for pavement repair Nov. 13-14.

The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. Crews will replace deteriorating concrete pavement. The work requires time for concrete to harden properly before traffic can use the new pavement.

There will be no signed detours. MoDOT urges drivers to find alternate routes. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the ramp closing.