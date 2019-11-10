American Legion Post 270 hosted a dedication for the Gold Star Family monument in Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla.

South Central Regional Veterans Group Chairman Glenn Gibson says it was a beautiful day for the ceremony on Saturday. Several people were in attendance at Veterans Memorial Park including a number of Gold Star Families.

“Gold Star Families are those who have lost a loved one during conflict. The sacrifice given by their loved one is just as great as that of the family who has one less person around their table. This monument honors those families who have lost loved ones to the ultimate sacrifice in the line of military duty,” Gibson says.

The Gold Star Family monument is about the families’ sacrifice, Gibson adds.