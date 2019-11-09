Police say a man has been arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with law enforcement seizing over $60,000 of heroin in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said 51-year-old Eddie Carter of St. Robert was arrested after officers seized 8.5 ounces of heroin, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and 30 pressed pills of an unknown substance during a search of a residence in the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Road.

The $60,000 of heroin officers seized was enough for 2,200 doses of the deadly opioid, the sheriff’s department said in a release on Saturday.

Carter has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $100,000.

Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force also recovered over $5,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia when executing the search warrant at the residence on Thursday.