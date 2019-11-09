First responders say a woman in Newburg who was having a heart attack on the roof of her home was safely lowered to the ground and flown to a hospital in Springfield for treatment today.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and Phelps Health Emergency Services responded to a report of a woman having a heart attack on the roof of her house in Newburg around 1 p.m. today, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says. Rescue Pumper 6614 and Brush 6618 responded with a total of seven personnel.

First responders located the woman 10 feet up on her pitched roof, and placed her on a backboard and secured her into the stokes basket. An extension ladder and rope were used to lower her to the ground safely, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says.

First responders say the woman was taken to a hospital in Springfield for treatment.