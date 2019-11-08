“A good magistrate will not fear [impeachments]. A bad one ought to be kept in fear of them.” Thus spoke Elbridge Gerry, signer of the Declaration of Independence and 5th Vice President of the United States, during debate over whether to include an impeachment process in the brand new United States Constitution. That statement is a true today as it was over 300 years ago.

Donald Trump is not now and has never been a “good magistrate.” While an argument over his policies is legitimate, an argument over his fitness for office is not. In a normal, mature Democracy people who dislike/disagree with their government have the right, even to say duty, to change that government at the ballot box through free and fair elections. But we have found ourselves in a situation that is in no way normal. President Trump’s erratic behavior has become so unhinged from reality that we are left asking, “What will he do next?” What other recourse do we have but to impeach.

I’m not going to launch into a list of Trump’s many cruelties, collusions, corruptions and crimes. It’s simply too long. If you can’t remember them use Google. If you claim you don’t believe them? Well, you are not alone. Nevertheless, denial of facts don’t change them so I can only shrug at your mendacity.

I do want to discuss the latest of that litany of corruption; The Ukraine “dollars for dirt” scandal. It is so simple to understand as to be laughable. Donald Trump refused to release Congressionally approved funds to the Ukraine government unless their newly elected president announce publicly that he was launching an investigation into corruption of Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Simple. Straightforward.

In effect, he used my tax dollar to shake down a foreign government in an attempt to discredit a political opponent. He used my tax dollar to advance his bid for re-election in 2020. Trump has confirmed this publicly, shamelessly to reporters on the Whitehouse lawn. He even boasted about it. It’s on tape. Acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, also confirmed the demand, adding something along the lines of “Hey, that’s the way we do business.”

Six witnesses, career diplomats and a career army officer have confirmed the demand. What Trump did was wrong. The Nation should not, cannot afford stand by and fail to take Trump to task in the only way we have. Impeachment. Anything less will be a message to future presidents that anything goes.

Even worse than the scandal itself, to me and to the majority of my fellow voters if polls are any indication, is the shoulder shrugging, the excuses, the blame shifting, of his sycophants on Capitol Hill. These folks’ attempts to defend the indefensible are frightening. Frightening because instead of doing the right thing, they are looking after their own, personal political interests.

Trump Is on record saying if they don’t support him he will make sure that they are “primaried.” Given Trump’s past conduct and this present scandal what will he have to do to get their attention? Could he indeed shoot someone and count on them excusing his action? I hope not. I urge RDN readers to join me in telling our elected representatives that they must not continue to condone Donald Trump’s conduct.