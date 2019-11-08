Legends Bank in Rolla recently made a donation for Rolla’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Glenn Gibson, chairman of the South Central Regional Veterans Group received a donation of $1,000 for the Veterans Memorial Park from Trish Hull and Cody Honse of Legends Bank.

“The donation is greatly appreciated and helps us towards our goal of the money needed for a large pavilion at the park,” Gibson said. “This pavilion is the last major project at the park but we still need the support of the public and local businesses.”

If community members are interested in supporting the park they can mail donations to P.O Box 1691, Rolla MO 65402.

The Rolla Veterans Memorial Park development is headed up by the South Central Regional Veterans Group — initially the Veterans Memorial Park Committee. The committee felt the name should be changed to represent veterans from the various counties that make up the South Central Region.

The committee changed its name to the South Central Regional Veterans Group to honor all veterans, regardless of their agency affiliation, from Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Oregon, Shannon and Texas counties.