The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for improvement projects on roads in Phelps County and other mid-Missouri counties.

The commission awarded a contract for seal coating pavement on Route 19 between Route 49 in Crawford County and Route 68 in Dent County as well as other routes in Dent and Phelps counties to Blevins Asphalt Construction. Blevins Asphalt submitted the low bid of $2.6 million.

The commission also awarded contracts for the following projects:

— Resurfacing: Various sections of the Interstate 70 Outer Road between Columbia and Kingdom City; Callaway County Route BB between U.S. Route 54 and Route AA; Callaway County Route FF between U.S. Route 54 and County Road 245; and Route N in Callaway County from Route B to the Audrain County line. The project was awarded to Christensen Construction, which submitted the low bid of $3.3 million.

— Resurfacing: Osage County Route P between Route 63 and Route 133 and Route T between Route 63 in Osage County and Route 42 in Maries County, which also includes ADA improvements. The project was awarded to Emery Sapp and Sons, which submitted the low bid of $2.3 million.

A start date for each project has not yet been established.