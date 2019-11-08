The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a proposed rule governing the way licensed and certified medical marijuana facilities should pay taxes, fees and penalties owed to the state.

The rule states that state-licensed medical marijuana operations, such as dispensaries or grow centers, are required to pay their taxes and fees owed to the state “via any payment method normally acceptable to those agencies other than cash.”

In many states marijuana sellers operate a cash-only business and have to pay their state taxes in cash. The problem is, that in the past, banks that handle marijuana money can be charged by the federal government with money laundering.

The state’s health department is accepting comments and suggestions on the proposed rule until Nov. 12. at MMPublicComment@health.mo.gov.