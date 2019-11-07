Rolla Public Library is doing its part to help people in the Phelps County area connect to affordable health insurance.

During the open enrollment period in Missouri for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Nov. 1 - Dec. 15, 2019, Rolla Public Library is taking steps to encourage enrollment in the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace.

The library will be hosting numerous events with local insurance experts during the enrollment period.

The library will host Steve Pantaleo from Phelps Health on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Local agent Linda Taylor will be providing free Open House sessions for individualized assistance on Friday, Nov. 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Libraries should connect community members to all types of vital resources and providing patron assistance in finding affordable healthcare should be at the top of our list. We at Rolla Public Library are honored to provide interested community members with connections to the free assistance they need to acquire much-needed healthcare. In addition to introducing our patrons to local insurance experts, we can assist them with free online helps through resources such as DigitalLearn.org,” Library Director Rebecca Buckley said.

Rolla Public Library and dozens of other public libraries and library systems across the U.S. have received grants from the Public Library Association (PLA), a division of the American Library Association, to do this work as part of a national partnership funded by Community Catalyst and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.