Community invited to line Missouri Avenue and Route 66.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce and the cities of St. Robert and Waynesville invite the community to line Missouri Ave and Route 66 for the 2019 Veterans' Day Ceremony and Parade on Monday, Nov. 11. The Parade Marshall is Daniel Barnes, the 2019 Veteran of the Year.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. before the parade in City of St. Robert Municipal Center Parking Lot. The parade will officially step off following the ceremony at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will go from the Municipal Center, turn right on Missouri Ave., turn left onto Old Rt. 66, turn around at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) and then end at the St. Robert Community Center.

The parade may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.