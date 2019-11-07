Schools, churches, local governments or charitable organizations contemplating a community project that needs a small amount of funding can apply for a grant from the Meramec Regional Community Foundation (MRCF).

An estimated six grants of $250 each will be available to nonprofit, 501(c)3 organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and governmental entities looking to address local needs that will enhance the quality of life within the community.

For the last eight years, MRCF has awarded grants to further local projects through its community grant program. Maria Bancroft, MRCF staff person, said the foundation has funded many diverse projects.

“The foundation has assisted with many projects in the past, such as supporting school coat and shoe programs, park improvements, a new fire station building and summer theater programs to name a few,” Bancroft said.

2012 marked the inaugural year for the grant program, and in the last eight years $11,400 in grant funds have been awarded to 46 community projects throughout the region. The grants are made possible through the Meramec Regional Community Foundation Community Grant-making Fund, which was created by a $30,000 donation from Meramec Regional Planning Commission. A portion of the fund’s earnings are distributed each year through grants.

Awardees in 2019 included the Belle Elementary School, Bourbon Boosters, Duke Rural Fire Department, Osage R-1 School District, Ozark Actors Theatre and Richwoods R-VII.

Applications for the 2020 grant round will be accepted online only until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020. Online applications may be found and submitted at www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships/take-action-apply-for-grants.

Organizations and governmental entities must be based in the Meramec Region – Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties – to qualify.

Currently, MRCF has 52 funds totaling over $2.8 million.