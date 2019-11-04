From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 1969:

• “NEW HOSPITAL’S ECONOMIC IMPACT ON AREA IS CITED” – In addition to providing additional medical care and health services, the new Medical Center of Independence will contribute substantially to the economy of the community, Henry L. DiRe, administrator, pointed out today. He said much of the expenditure under the operating budget will go directly into local business channels. The operating budget of the acute care hospital, scheduled to open in November, is projected to be in excess of $1¾ million the first year.

• “HIGHER EDUCATION ISSUES DISCUSSED” – Higher education in Eastern Jackson County came in for discussion yesterday as local school administrators met with state legislators and others. State Sen. Jack Gant said the area would be faced with one of three choices in the near future: Either improving the Central Missouri State College residence center in number of teachers and curriculum, becoming part of the Metropolitan Junior College district, or forming a new junior college district.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 1919:

• “ARMISTICE DAY PROGRAM” – Tirey J. Ford Post, of the American Legion, of this city is planning a celebration of the first anniversary of Armistice Day on November 11. A committee expects to have a parade of the service men in uniform. This will be their first appearance in uniform except as individuals since they went away for army training at Camp Doniphan, and the parade is expected to be quite an impressive affair.

• “A SOLDIER MEMORIAL” – A real Memorial building to commemorate in Eastern Jackson County the services of the men who wore the United States Uniform for service in the war with Germany was the plan agreed upon at a meeting of Independence citizens held at the Elks hall Thursday evening. Major. Nat D. Jackson of the Tirey J. Ford Post of the American Legion said the post’s idea was not for some big stone monument at the cemetery or some other place, but for a monument which would not only be beautiful and carry the proper sentiment but be valuable to the community. He suggested that the memorial take the form of a community building, a building which would provide an auditorium for public meetings, provide rooms for the public use, which might be used as a museum for war relics and other historical records, provide a home for the local Post of the Legion and possibly be the center of a municipal park. (Note: The building now called the Truman Memorial Building stands on Maple Street to this day, in use by the community.)

• “PEOPLE ARE RESPONDING” – Although hindered somewhat by the rain yesterday, the Community Welfare League is meeting with wonderful success in the financial campaign which will be continued today. The League, judging by contributions received so far, expects to more than double the amount given last year, which was $2500.