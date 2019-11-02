When listing critical developments in global agricultural markets over the last 30 years, it is appropriate to focus on the impacts of increased meat consumption in China, crop production in Brazil and biofuel production in this country. Also deserving recognition is the change in the role of Russia and Ukraine in global grain trade.

One thing we thought we knew in the 1980s was that the Soviet Union would always be a major importer of grain. In 1987 and 1988, for example, Russia and Ukraine imported an average of 28 million tons per year of three major grains—corn, wheat and barley. Exports averaged just 6 million tons, according to an online USDA data set.

Thirty years later, the story is completely different. Imports of the three grains by Russia and Ukraine averaged less than 1 million tons in 2017 and 2018. In contrast, grain exports by the two countries rose to 93 million tons per year. Russia and Ukraine now export about the same amount of grain as the United States.

Increased production is a key part of the story. Total production of the three grains in Russia and Ukraine increased by 66 percent over that 30 year period. Some new land was brought into production, but the total area devoted to the three crops actually declined by 6 percent.

Higher yields explain the entire increase in grain production in Russia and Ukraine. Although still modest by U.S. standards, the average yield for the three grains increased by 76% over the last 30 years. Corn yields increased sharply in both countries, and wheat yields also jumped in Russia. Fewer acres are devoted to barley, a lower yielding crop, than in the late 1980s.

The increase in yields is impressive and can be attributed in large part to changes in technology and farming practices after the breakup of the Soviet Union. New technologies became available and production incentives changed.

Demand shifts also explain much of the change in the trade status of the two countries. During the Soviet era, meat production was subsidized and much of the grain fed to livestock was not used efficiently. When those subsidies disappeared after the Soviet Union dissolved, meat production fell dramatically.

Even though meat production in Russia and Ukraine has recovered some in recent years, USDA estimates that the total amount of grain fed to livestock was about 34 million tons per year less in 2017 and 2018 than it was in 1987 and 1988. There are fewer animals to be fed, and the remaining livestock are consuming less grain per pound of meat and milk produced.

Direct food uses of grain in bread and other products have also declined since the Soviet era. One reason is a declining population. Ukraine has about 14 percent fewer people than it did in 1990, and Russia’s population is also shrinking.

The experiences of Russia, Ukraine, China, Brazil and the U.S. biofuel sector are reminders that world agricultural markets can change in profound ways that are hard to foresee. The only safe bet about the markets for food 30 years from now is that they will look very different than we might expect today.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.