Missouri Department of Transportation's highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps County and the mid-Missouri area from Nov.4 through Nov. 15. The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours/Daylight Hours

— Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

— Interstate 44 between mile marker 169 and mile marker 184 – Joint repair and crack sealing will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8.

— Route C between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

— Route T between Interstate 44 and Main Street – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

— Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

— Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway - Bridge rehabilitation in the southbound lanes continues. One southbound lane is closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

— Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes continues. One northbound lane is closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Daylight Hours

— Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August, 2020.

— Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 –Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. Hinkson Avenue on the west side of Rte 763 will be closed through Monday, Nov. 4. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

— Route F between Stidham Road and Perche Creek Road – Bridge maintenance will take place at multiple locations Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7. During work, locations will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Signs will alert motorists of closures at specific locations.

Callaway County

Daylight Hours

— Route 94 between Route D and the Montgomery County line – Roadside maintenance continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late November.

— Route O between Route D and State Street – Resurfacing, shoulder additions and ADA improvements continue.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Dix Road over Route 50 – Bridge deck rehabilitation, sidewalk improvement and signal improvements continue. Single lane and ramp closures overnight are possible on Dix Road and Route 50.

— Route 50 Outer Road between Big Horn Drive and Truman Boulevard – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

Daylight Hours

— Route 50 at East McCarty Street – Sign replacement on the eastbound entrance ramp will take place Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5.

— Route 63 between Route 50 and Route 28 in Maries County – Asphalt milling and paving continues. Rumble strip installation, pavement sealing and markings will take place during the daytime hours. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

Cooper County

Daylight Hours

— Route 135 between Lang Road and Choteau Springs Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorist are advised to use an alternate route.

Crawford County

Daylight Hours

— Interstate 44 between mile marker 202 and mile marker 214 – Concrete improvements in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8.

— Route 19 between Interstate 44 Outer Road and Main Street – ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and Old Cuba Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

— Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing continues.

— Route 49 between Route 19 and Route 32 in Iron County – Microsurfacing and shoulder widening continues.

— Route C over Little Bourbeuse River – Concrete overlay will take place on Monday, Nov. 4.

— Route M between Route 8 and Route YY – Edge rut repair will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

— Route P at Lantz Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, November 4 through Friday, Nov. 8.

— Route HH between Route 19 and Sig Bass Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

— Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15.

— Route ZZ between Scott Road and Declue Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

— Route H over Dry Fork, east of Route C – Bridge deck repair will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 8.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge is closed until December.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

— Route 63 between Route 28 and Route 50 in Cole County – Asphalt milling and paving continues. Rumble strip installation, pavement sealing and markings will take place during the daytime hours. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

Osage County

Daylight Hours/Overnight Hours

— Route 63 between Route 50 in Cole County and Route 28 in Maries County – Asphalt milling and paving continues. Rumble strip installation, pavement sealing and markings will take place during the daytime hours. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

Daylight Hours

— Route C between Route 100 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

— Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

— Route T between Route 185 and Route A – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8.

