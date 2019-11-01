Missouri State Representative Derek Grier is hitting the road over the next few weeks and will stop in Rolla and Fort Leonard Wood on an economic development tour across the Show-Me State.

“There are so many ways in which Missouri is moving forward when it comes to growing our economy, and so many lessons we can still learn and put to use all across our state,” Rep. Grier, R- Chesterfield, said.

As chairman of the House Committee on Economic Development, Grier said he is visiting Missouri’s top industry hubs and meeting with various chambers of commerce and regional economic development committees across the state to learn about the their local economy and see the impacts they have on their communities and the state.

During the tour, Grier will meet with local business leaders and tour businesses, warehouses, and factories, as well as residential areas and new commercial areas to explore and learn about each region’s economy and see how it ties into the economy of the state.

While visiting, Grier will also provide them with an update on what is going on at the state level in Jefferson City.

The economic development tour will be stopping in Rolla on Dec. 18 and in Fort Leonard Wood on Nov. 14.

“By seeing what is working in our state, whether it is by cutting red tape, promoting new strategies, or creating new policies, we can take these best practices and use them to help transform Missouri’s economy to one of the most innovative and efficient in the nation,” Grier said. “Developing our economy and building a strong business environment is the key to growing our state’s economy, and this is another step to putting us on the right track and letting people know that Missouri is truly open for business.”