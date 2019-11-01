A Phelps County jury found a 58-year-old Rolla man guilty of driving with a revoked license. The charge was a felony since the man was found guilty in at least six prior cases that included multiple incidents of driving while intoxicated, the prosecution said.

A Phelps County jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding 58-year-old William Daughtry guilty of driving while his license was revoked. The jury heard evidence that Rolla Police Officer Josh Nix had stopped a vehicle Daughtry was driving on Aug. 30, 2017. During the traffic stop, Nix determined Daughtry’s license was revoked when checking his record.

Phelps County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Brad Neckermann prosecuted the case. Neckermann presented evidence at trial that Daughtry had earlier applied for a non-driver ID, which Neckermann said was proof Daughtry knew his license was revoked while he was operating a vehicle. Daughtry’s attorney maintained the defense that Daughtry wasn’t aware he had a revoked license.

The jury sided with the prosecution and found Daughtry guilty of the felony offense. Daughtry’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19. Circuit Judge John Beger, who presided over the trial, will determine if Daughtry is sentenced to the maximum punishment of seven years in prison.

“When someone drives with a revoked license, they endanger everyone on the road because if you’re not licensed, you’re not insured,” Neckermann said. “I’m grateful for the jury’s time and attention on this case.”