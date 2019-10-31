The Community Partnership in Rolla recently received a donation from Charlie's Kids Foundation of safe sleep books. A total of 300 books were donated and will be distributed to families and providers by the Community Partnerships’s Capable Kids and Families®, Early Childhood, and PLUS 1 programs.

Charlie's Kids Foundation is a 501(c) 3 organization established in 2011 with the mission to educate families about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and infant sleep practices. The primary outreach is through the bulk distribution of their children's board book Sleep Baby Safe and Snug.

This book, written by pediatrician Dr. John Hutton and illustrated by Leah Busch, provides timely and repetitive safe sleep messaging in an approachable and easy to read book. Many infant care providers and families have provided supportive comments of how this book has increased their knowledge and impacted infant sleep practices. The Community Partnership strives to support kids and families in Rolla and to provide educational tools to make the community a better and safer place to live.