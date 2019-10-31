A Rolla Boy Scout was recognized at a recent ceremony for his efforts to spruce-up the ballfield at Rolla’s Green Acres Park.

Boy Scout Trevor Pelc recently completed his Eagle Scout project to improve the ballfield at Green Acres Park. Pelc celebrated the project's completion with a recognition ceremony thanking his sponsors, his volunteer workers and staff from Rolla’s Parks Department for their contributions.

Pelc presented honorary baseballs to City Administrator John Butz, Mayor Louis Magdits and Rolla Parks Director Floyd Jernigan and threw the first pitch to Mayor Magdits to rededicate the field.

Pelc’s project included work on the backstop, adding new dirt and sand to counteract the years of erosion on the playing surface.

The next step was sanding and painting the flag pole, with some trimming of encroaching branches. Pelc tackled the foul posts with the same approach, and also removed tree limbs around the outfield fence.

The last piece of Pelc’s project was placing canopies over the dugouts to help with shade and also provide safety from foul balls. Pelc added a helmet and bat rack in the dugout.

Youth workers involved in the project included — Trevor (Scout Troop 145), Nate Mattocks (Scout Troop 145), Zack Mattocks (Scout Troop 145), Tavi Mattocks (Scout Troop 145), Landon Simon (Scout Troop 145), Jackson Ashcroft (Scout Troop 145), King Williams (Scout Troop 145), Annika Pelfrey (Scout Troop 145), Jacob Dorothy (Scout Troop 145), Madelyn Sullivan (Scout Troop 145), Garret Newth (Scout Troop 85), Caleb Pelc (Cub Scout Pack 145), Shane Bratcher (Cub Scout Pack 145) and Riddak Wisdom (Cub Scout Pack 145).

Adults who contributed were — Michael Ashcroft, Mike Mattocks, Chris and Kimberly Rosenburg, Sheryl Pelfrey, LeRoy Maurer, George Pelc, RieVon Betts, Dean and Lila Kolker, and Daniel and Jessica Pelc.

Donations to Trevor’s project were given by — the City of Rolla Parks and Recreation Department, Rolla Youth Baseball and Softball, Rotary Club of Rolla, Lowe’s, US Bank, Phelps County Bank, the Dinner Belle, Pete’s Pumpkin Patch, Papa John’s, Walmart, Johnny and Laura Jones, Matt Lauer, Tammy Heldenbrand, Margie McNamara, Don and Shauntelle Williams, George and Caroline Pelc, Enrique and Jennifer Garcia, Justin and Martha Kolker, RieVon Betts, Dean and Lila Kolker, and Daniel, Jessica and Caleb Pelc.