Missouri Secretary of State's Office announces detailed schedule of business filing and payment system closure over Thanksgiving Break.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Wednesday a detailed schedule of a planned business filing and payment system closure, which will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Online and in-person transactions will be accepted again at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

“This is a very important step our office must take to fully integrate our services,” Ashcroft said. “The new system will simplify and streamline business registration, reduce our customers’ chance for error, and has great readability on mobile devices and tablets. We appreciate our customers’ understanding as we implement this new, modern system and convert tens of millions of files over the Thanksgiving break.”

All locations of the Secretary of State’s office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving.