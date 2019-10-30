The Rolla Chamber of Commerce is partnering with American Express to promote local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

American Express launched Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. This year's event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The promotion will kick-off with a Ribbon Cutting and Proclamation with the Mayor on Tuesday Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., at Seventh and Pine streets, in Downtown Rolla.

Everyone is invited to attend. Many of Rolla’s local shops and restaurants will participate on Saturday by offering special promotions. The Rolla Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to shop Rolla’s small businesses on the special day and all through-out the holiday season. For a list of participating businesses and their special promotions, visit www.rollachamber.org.