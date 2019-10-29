Missouri's Department of Transportation says drivers should use caution as Missouri may see wintery precipitation Tuesday night through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service forecast calls for winter precipitation along and north of Interstate 70, including Kansas City.

It’s expected that pavement temperatures will keep roadways wet or slushy, but there is a chance for freezing on bridges and overpasses. MoDOT crews will be on the watch for frost and will treat bridges if freezing occurs.

To check road conditions please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.