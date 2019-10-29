Tad Johnsen, director of utilities for Columbia, will retire in March, the city announced in a news release.

Johnsen has worked for the city for 26 years, beginning in 1994 with the Parks and Recreation Department and transferring in 1996 to the Water and Light Department, working in the municipal power plant on Business Loop 70.

Johnsen was promoted to plant manager in 2000 and selected as director of the department in 2010. The city utilities – water, light, sewer, stormwater and solid waste were reorganized as City of Columbia Utilities, with Johnsen as director.

"I have enjoyed my 26 years working at various positions, bringing forward new ideas, working with great people and serving our residents’ utilities needs," Johnsen said. "I feel very lucky to have been part of the working family at the City of Columbia and I am looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and pursuing existing hobbies."

The utilities employ 620 team members with an annual budget of $240 million. City Manager John Glascock will begin the process of choosing the next director, the release said.