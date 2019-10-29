Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson cordially invite trick-or-treaters to stop by the Missouri Governor's Mansion on Halloween.

“We are excited to continue this Halloween tradition and visit with Missouri families during this fun holiday,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We look forward to seeing all the children in their costumes and making the People’s House a memorable part of their trick-or-treating experience.”

Guests will enter through the front gate on Madison Street, line up to meet the Governor and First Lady at the steps, and have their photo taken with the First Couple. Children age 12 and under will receive a treat on the way out.

The Governor’s Mansion will be open to families from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.